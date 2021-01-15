Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Up 0.1%

Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.76 and last traded at $95.71. 18,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 26,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

