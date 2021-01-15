Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $27.12 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

