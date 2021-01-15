Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) (LON:FEN) Shares Gap Up to $42.50

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) (LON:FEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $45.00. Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 16,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.35 million and a P/E ratio of 47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.58.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services for clients in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

