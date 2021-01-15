Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Insider Steven E. Strang Sells 6,584 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $70,909.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,920.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FEIM opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.66. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the third quarter worth $363,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

