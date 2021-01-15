Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.29.

FRPT stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $149.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 313,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,040,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

