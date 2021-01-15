FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

FCN stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $114.94. 512,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,443. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

