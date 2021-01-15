Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 26,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,414. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

