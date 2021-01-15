FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.92 Million

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post $15.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.10 million and the highest is $16.73 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $11.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $70.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.75 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 104,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 329.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 583,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 5.33.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

