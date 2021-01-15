Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Down to $742.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $742.00, but opened at $704.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) shares last traded at $752.22, with a volume of 15,110 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £245.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 697.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 632.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

