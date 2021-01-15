Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 98,975 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,120,000 after purchasing an additional 314,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $51.29 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

