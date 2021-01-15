Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 23,272 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,272 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 414,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after buying an additional 56,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 198,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of CVX opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

