FUZE Token (FUZE) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One FUZE Token token can now be purchased for $55.59 or 0.00156355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $42,731.02 and approximately $28,486.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00037156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00113957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00252456 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00060307 BTC.

FUZE Token Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 769 tokens. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

