FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Intersect ENT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.82). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of XENT traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,352. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 9.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

