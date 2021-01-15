FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.64). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.64) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRTX. Maxim Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total value of $60,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

