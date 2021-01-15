FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of PJT opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $860,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $2,980,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $1,641,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

