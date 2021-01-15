FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $3,275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 147.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,669,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,746 shares of company stock worth $4,934,601. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

