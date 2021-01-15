FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kerry Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRYAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KRYAY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.80. 3,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.88. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $152.75.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

