FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issued By DA Davidson

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Proofpoint in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Proofpoint’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFPT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.28. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,260,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after buying an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after buying an additional 281,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,115 shares of company stock worth $7,291,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

