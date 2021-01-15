FY2020 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($10.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($10.80). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 981.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

