FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Reduced by Analyst

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.40.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.65 million and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.83.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

