FY2020 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $133.45 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

