FY2020 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Limited Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NovoCure in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NovoCure stock opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 941.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.21. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $182.74.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock worth $33,555,227 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

