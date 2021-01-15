FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.48. 35,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,313. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,471.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,676 shares of company stock valued at $34,422,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

