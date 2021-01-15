FY2020 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Raised by Raymond James (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC raised Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.58.

WEF stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 150,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$290.60 million for the quarter.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

