FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.16 million.

TAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.89. 6,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $358.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

