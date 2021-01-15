FY2021 Earnings Estimate for EXFO Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EXFO in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

