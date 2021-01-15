FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corus Entertainment Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.35 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

