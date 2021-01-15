FY2021 EPS Estimates for HORIBA, Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HORIBA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HORIBA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRIBF opened at $55.50 on Friday. HORIBA has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

