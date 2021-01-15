FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seven & i in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

SVNDY opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

