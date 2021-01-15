FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.99.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 143,522 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $279,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.