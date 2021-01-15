FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Zumiez Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.32.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

ZUMZ opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $26,575.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,641 shares in the company, valued at $746,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,447. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.