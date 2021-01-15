FY2022 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.