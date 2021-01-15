FY2023 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Barclays raised their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.64 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,490,624 shares of company stock worth $63,167,793 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 35,563 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 166.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 292,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 314,924 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

