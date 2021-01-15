FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Issued By Wedbush

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ObsEva in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.99. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

