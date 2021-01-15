G Louis Graziadio III Sells 982 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $40.73 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,966,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veritone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

