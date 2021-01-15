G.Research Weighs in on Covetrus, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) – Equities research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covetrus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1,085.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 75,009 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

