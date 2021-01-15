Gala Price Hits $0.0012 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $8.03 million and $40,697.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

