Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Scotiabank

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) stock opened at C$1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$325.13 million and a PE ratio of 17.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50. Galiano Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

