Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLPEY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.