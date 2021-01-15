Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 52.6% in December

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLPEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GLPEY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 122,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,230. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

