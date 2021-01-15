Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS JKPTF remained flat at $$17.87 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875. Gamesys Group has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

