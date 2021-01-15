Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives $112.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

