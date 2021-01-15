Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $120.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $123.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

