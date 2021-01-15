Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

GRMN stock opened at $120.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

