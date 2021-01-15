Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of STERIS worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

In other news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

