Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 95,282 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. 265,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,557,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

