Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $19.87 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 806,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paychex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,713,000 after buying an additional 247,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.55. 4,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,425. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

