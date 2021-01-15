Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $15,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

HBAN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 67,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,880,938. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

