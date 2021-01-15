Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after acquiring an additional 158,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97,405 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 94,341 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.38. 18,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,588. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.