Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 30,652 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,652 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $108,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

NYSE MA traded down $19.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,884,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

